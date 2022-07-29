Contraband believed to be headed to state prisons is seized in Oklahoma

Gift Article Share

Contraband including weapons, cellphones, drones and grappling hooks believed to be headed to state prisons was seized at a warehouse in Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced Friday. The department's Office of Inspector General learned of the contraband and raided the warehouse on July 15 with Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents, according to a news release from Corrections Department spokesperson Josh Ward.

Justin Brown, another spokesperson for the department, said few other details could be released because it involves an ongoing investigation into contraband being smuggled into prisons.

Seized items included 31 cellphones, which have been used to run drug rings from prisons and to coordinate inmate violence, such as fights in 2019 at several state prisons that left one inmate dead and dozens injured. Ammunition, drugs, tobacco and $8,500 in counterfeit $100 bills were also seized. The grappling hooks were intended to retrieve the contraband, the Oklahoma Corrections Department said.

No arrests were announced, but Inspector General Ted Woodhead said charges are expected against “numerous individuals” at the end of what he said is an ongoing investigation into the contraband.

— Associated Press

Fire damages well-known Philadelphia cheesesteak spot: A fast-moving fire damaged one of Philadelphia's best-known cheesesteak shops early Friday, but authorities said no injuries were reported. Dozens of firefighters and other emergency responders went to Jim's Steaks on South Street when the fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. Officials said all the employees were able to safely evacuate the structure. Jim's Steaks opened its original location in Philadelphia in 1939. The South Street location opened in 1976.

Six suffer burns in Mississippi explosion: Several workers suffered severe burns following a Friday morning explosion at a saltwater disposal site in Madison County in central Mississippi. At least six people sustained burns on at least 50 percent of their bodies, said Minor Norman, the Madison County fire coordinator. There were four storage tank facilities to hold products from oil wells. The workers were in the process of changing out two tanks with new fiberglass tanks when the older tank exploded, Norman said. The injured worked for W.S. Red Hancock, a welding and fabrication company.

— Associated Press

