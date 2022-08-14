Placeholder while article actions load

Drought could spike sauce and salsa prices Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Tomatoes are getting squeezed. California leads the world in production of processing tomatoes — the variety that gets canned and used in commercial kitchens to make some of the most popular foods. The problem is the worst drought in 1,200 years is forcing farmers to grapple with a water crisis that is undermining the crop, threatening to further push up prices from salsa to spaghetti sauce.

“We desperately need rain,” Mike Montna, head of the California Tomato Growers Association, said in an interview. “We are getting to a point where we don’t have inventory left to keep fulfilling the market demand.”

Lack of water is shrinking production in a region responsible for a quarter of the world’s output, which is having an effect on prices of tomato-based products. Gains in tomato sauce and ketchup are outpacing the rise in U.S. food inflation, which is at its highest in 43 years, with drought and higher agricultural inputs to blame. With California climate-change forecasts calling for hotter and drier conditions, the outlook for farmers is uncertain.

— Bloomberg News

Police: Officer dragged during traffic stop

A police officer in Louisiana is in critical condition after police say a driver ran over him with a vehicle and dragged him during an attempted traffic stop.

Officers had tried to stop a car that was driving recklessly downtown around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Lafayette police spokeswoman Sgt. Robin Green said in a news release. Green said the officer who was run over had “severe” injuries, though he was stable.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, reckless operation of a vehicle, resisting an officer with force and operating while intoxicated.

— Associated Press

School shooter's brain exams at issue: The judge in the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz, who has pleaded guilty to murdering 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in 2018, will soon decide whether the jury will be told about some brain exams his lawyers had conducted on him. His attorneys say the tests bolster their claim that Cruz suffers from fetal alcohol syndrome. The prosecution says the tests are junk science and should not be shown to the jury.

— Associated Press

