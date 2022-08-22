Noem may have ‘engaged in misconduct,’ ethics board says

Gift Article Share

Possible misconduct by Noem, board says Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A state ethics board has found enough information that Gov. Kristi L. Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license to potentially take action against the Republican governor. The Government Accountability Board determined that “appropriate action” could be taken against Noem, though it didn’t specify the action. Its procedures call for a contested case hearing that would give Noem, who has denied wrongdoing, a chance to publicly defend herself against the allegations.

The board also referred a complaint that Noem flew on state-owned airplanes to political events to the state attorney general’s office for further investigation.

— Associated Press

Three people shot

in Midtown Atlanta

One person was killed and two were injured after a woman opened fire in Atlanta’s Midtown area Monday afternoon, leading to a search that ended in her arrest, police said.

Two people were treated at hospitals after being shot at a building in the busy area about 2:15 p.m., the Atlanta Police Department tweeted, and one person had died.

Video footage posted online apparently showed police going to the Colony Square building, which houses offices, restaurants and shops. In one video, a person says she’s “on lockdown” at the STK Steakhouse nearby.

— Nick Parker

Remains found near where girl disappeared

A car containing human remains has been found in a reservoir near the area where

16-year-old Kiely Rodni went missing over two weeks ago.

Local law enforcement said a volunteer dive group, Adventures With Purpose, had notified them about the discovery in Prosser Creek Reservoir, about 35 miles west of Reno. The identity of the deceased person has not been confirmed, according to the Nevada County and Placer County sheriff’s offices. Authorities from the two agencies, along with the FBI, are at the scene reviewing the findings.

Rodni was reported missing Aug. 6 after attending a party with at least 200 other young people at the Prosser Family Campground in Nevada County. Investigators have spent the past two weeks searching for the teenager and her 2013 silver Honda CR-V.

— Brittany Shammas

Columbus teachers on strike after 47 years

Teachers in Columbus are striking for the first time in 47 years after their contract expired early Monday following months of negotiation without an agreement over working conditions in the district’s more than 100 schools.

Unionized teachers with the Columbus Education Association hit the picket lines Monday morning after a late Sunday vote in which 94 percent of the members rejected the “last, best offer” from Columbus City Schools’ Board of Education and authorized a strike.

The strike is the first of the new school year in a major district — Columbus enrolls more than 46,000 students — and comes as strike threats bubble up in other districts around the country. A county commissioner in North Carolina urged teachers to strike over low pay, citing a state budget surplus but massive teacher shortfall; over the weekend, 2,000 teachers in Philadelphia voted to strike a week before school begins.

— Kim Bellware

Astounding Jupiter images from Webb telescope: The world's newest and most powerful space telescope is showing Jupiter as never before, auroras and all. Scientists released new images of the solar system's biggest planet Monday. The Webb Space Telescope took the photos in July, capturing unprecedented views of Jupiter's northern and southern lights. One wide-field picture also shows the faint rings around the planet as well as two small moons with galaxies in the background.

Oklahoma City deputies shot during eviction: Two Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office deputies were shot and wounded Monday while serving "lockout" papers as part of the eviction process at a home on the southwest side of Oklahoma City, authorities said. One deputy was transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital, while the other was taken by ambulance, sheriff's office spokesman Aaron Brilbeck said.

— From news services

