Evacuations, rescues after flash flooding Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Up to a foot of rain fell across parts of central Mississippi on Wednesday, leading to life-threatening situations and numerous rescues. The intense rain swept away portions of a highway, while floodwaters partially submerged cars and trees. Multiple rare flash-flood emergency warnings were issued at midday Wednesday along Interstate 20 in central Mississippi, including in the capital city of Jackson. I-20 was closed in spots east of the city, according to the Department of Transportation.

— Ian Livingston

Terrorism charges in alleged fake shooting

A man hired last spring to carry out what appeared to be an active shooting at an Omaha charity — complete with actors smeared with fake blood — has been criminally charged with terrorism counts.

John Channels, of Omaha, was arrested and charged Tuesday with five counts of making terroristic threats and one weapons count. The Omaha World-Herald first reported the arrest.

The incident happened May 19, when Channels, 27, showed up at Omaha Catholic Charities firing blanks from a semiautomatic handgun and staging “victims” who appeared to have been wounded or killed, police said. They also said the charity hired him and paid him $2,500 to test its workers’ preparedness for such an attack and went along with his request not to inform employees beforehand.

Omaha Catholic Charities’ executive director, Denise Bartels, didn’t immediately reply to a message seeking comment left Wednesday by the Associated Press.

— Associated Press

Ohio teachers still on strike on first day of school: A strike by teachers in the Columbus School District, Ohio's largest, entered its third day Wednesday — the first day of school for some 47,000 students, with some of those students and their parents rallying to their sides.

No clemency for man in hammer killing: The decision by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) on Wednesday paves the way for 50-year-old James Coddington to be executed by lethal injection on Thursday. Coddington was convicted of the beating death of 73-year-old Albert Hale in 1997.

— From news services

