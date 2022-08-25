2 plead guilty to theft of diary purportedly belonging to Ashley Biden

Gift Article Share

2 plead guilty to theft of purported diary Two Florida residents pleaded guilty in a case connected to a stolen diary that reportedly belonged to Ashley Biden, the president's daughter, and that ended up in the hands of conservative group Project Veritas, portions of which were made public in the weeks before the end of the 2020 presidential campaign.

The Justice Department announced Thursday that Aimee Harris, 40, and Robert Kurlander, 58, pleaded guilty in a federal court in Manhattan to conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property involving the theft of “personal belongings of an immediate family member of a then-former government official who was a candidate for national political office.”

While Project Veritas claimed that the diary had been legally obtained, the FBI launched an investigation into how the diary ended up in the conservative group’s hands.

In its announcement, the Justice Department said Harris and Kurlander, around September 2020, “conspired to steal,” transport and sell “personal property that belonged to an individual” referred to as a “victim.”

In a statement, Project Veritas said its “news gathering was ethical and legal.”

— Mariana Alfaro

Court blocks probe into AG's campaign ad

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit has temporarily blocked an investigation into North Carolina’s attorney general over a negative campaign ad, saying the state law he’s accused of violating is probably unconstitutional.

The debate turns on a 1931 law that criminalized the publication of a “derogatory” campaign ad, “knowing such report to be false or in reckless disregard of its truth or falsity.”

A grand jury is investigating whether Democrat Josh Stein lied during his successful 2020 reelection campaign for attorney general in an ad blaming his Republican rival for a backlog of untested rape kits, according to court records.

Stein maintained in court that the line “O’Neill left 1,500 rape kits on a shelf” was accurate because prosecutors can encourage and assist police in clearing their evidence backlogs. Even if the ad was false, Stein argued, it would be protected under the First Amendment.

The ruling is an injunction pending appeal; the judges are scheduled to hear arguments on the case in December.

— Rachel Weiner

Remains identified as 2002 missing swimmer

One of the five sets of human remains recovered this year in drought-stricken Lake Mead, the nation’s largest reservoir by capacity, has been identified using DNA analysis as a swimmer who went missing two decades ago. Thomas P. Erndt, 42, drowned on Aug. 2, 2002, and his remains were found May 7, the National Park Service announced Thursday. “This corroborates a witness report to park rangers on the same date of a male seen swimming without a life jacket near Callville Bay who was struggling out in the water,” the park service said.

The first set of human remains, a shooting victim stuffed in a barrel in the 1970s or 1980s, was found on May 1.

— Bloomberg News

FBI reports security breach at Chicago headquarters: A person jumped the fence and began throwing rocks at the FBI field office, said Rob Sperling, a spokesman for the Federal Protective Service. No injuries were reported following the security breach that occurred Thursday, officials said.

Ark. appeals court rejects ban on gender-affirming care: A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit on Thursday affirmed a judge's ruling temporarily blocking the state from enforcing its ban on transgender children receiving gender-affirming medical care. A trial on whether to permanently block the 2021 law is scheduled for October.

— From news services

