Bed Bath and Beyond executive falls to death

Bed Bath & Beyond executive falls to death Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The chief financial officer of financially struggling Bed Bath & Beyond died Friday after falling from a New York City high-rise, police said. Emergency medical workers at the scene confirmed the death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, after he fell from the 57-story skyscraper known as the “Jenga” tower, in New York’s Tribeca neighborhood.

The New York City medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of the death, New York police said in a statement. The investigation is ongoing.

Bed Bath & Beyond’s board chairwoman, Harriet Edelman, said the company is “profoundly saddened” by Arnal’s death.

Arnal’s death comes amid economic turmoil for the chain and a recent lawsuit.

Last week, the Associated Press reported, the company announced that it would shutter about 150 of its stores and cut its workforce by 20 percent, estimating that the changes could save the company $250 million in its fiscal year. In August, its stock plunged more than 40 percent after a 350 percent spike that month, riding a wave of excitement from investors after billionaire Ryan Cohen took a large stake in the struggling retailer. The company’s stock went into a free fall for days when Cohen signaled that he would drop his shares. It closed Friday at $8.63, a 63 percent drop from its August peak of $23.08.

On Aug. 24, shareholders who said they had lost $1.2 billion filed a complaint alleging that Bed Bath & Beyond, Arnal and Cohen participated in a scheme to inflate the price of its stock to sell shares at a higher price.

— Lateshia Beachum

Las Vegas journalist killed outside home

The body of a Las Vegas investigative reporter was found with stab wounds outside his home Saturday, and police are looking for the person who killed him, officials said.

Officers found Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, 69, dead outside his home at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday after receiving a report from a person who said a neighbor had died, the newspaper reported.

German had an altercation with another person Friday that led to his stabbing, Capt. Dori Koren of the Las Vegas police said at a news conference.

For more than three decades, German worked in Las Vegas, first at the Las Vegas Sun, then the Review-Journal, covering courts, politics and organized crime. Colleagues remembered him as a great reporter, fiercely committed to his craft.

“He was the gold standard of the news business,” Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said to the paper. “It’s hard to imagine what Las Vegas would be like today without his many years of shining a bright light on dark places.”

Cook said German had not told the paper’s leadership about any concerns for his safety. Police said there is no threat to the public after the stabbing, the paper reported.

— Praveena Somasundaram

September heat wave grips Western U.S.

California and the Western United States are immersed in a historically severe September heat wave that is predicted to intensify early this week. The record-breaking temperatures are stressing power grids, fueling fires and endangering health.

The prolonged heat wave began Aug. 30 and is forecast to peak on Monday and Tuesday before gradually easing during the second half of the week. Dozens of high temperature records have already been broken from California to Montana, and dozens more are forecast.

On Saturday, numerous cities in the Intermountain West endured their highest temperatures on record not only for Sept. 3 but for the entire month. Salt Lake City (103 degrees), Pocatello, Idaho, (102 degrees), and Great Falls, Mont. (102 degrees) were among them.

In Death Valley, Calif., the temperature is predicted to come close to the world record September temperature of 126 degrees Tuesday.

Nearly 50 million people are under excessive heat warnings or heat advisories through the early part of the week from California to Idaho.

— Natalie Jones

and Jason Samenow

Man charged with kidnapping jogger

A man has been charged with kidnapping in the disappearance of a Tennessee woman who was out jogging last week when she was accosted and forced into an SUV, police said Sunday.

While Eliza Fletcher has not been found, Memphis police said in an arrest affidavit they have evidence that leads them to believe she was seriously injured in the abduction near the University of Memphis campus. Authorities have said they have surveillance video of the abduction.

U.S. marshals arrested Cleotha Abston, 38, on Saturday after police found his DNA on a pair of sandals found near where Fletcher was last seen, according to the affidavit. Police also linked the vehicle they believe Fletcher was forced into to a person living at a residence where Abston was staying.

He was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence, Memphis police said Sunday. The investigation continues.

Online court records do not show whether Abston has a lawyer who can comment on his behalf. An arraignment has been set for Tuesday.

— Associated Press

Obama wins Emmy: Barack Obama won an Emmy Award on Saturday to go with his two Grammys. The former president won the best narrator award at Saturday night's Creative Arts Emmys for his work on the Netflix documentary series "Our Great National Parks." The five-part show is produced by Barack and Michelle Obama's production company, Higher Ground. Barack Obama previously won Grammy Awards for his audiobook reading of two of his memoirs, "The Audacity of Hope" and "Dreams From My Father." Michelle Obama won her own Grammy for reading her audiobook in 2020.

Flash flooding strikes Georgia: Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas. Local news reports showed roads underwater and homeowners struggling to keep water out. Gov. Brian Kemp (R) declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon in Chattooga and Floyd counties, directing all state resources to help with "preparation, response and recovery activities." The National Weather Service said rainfall of up to 1 inch per hour was causing creeks, streams, roadways and urban areas to experience unusually high levels of water. Up to 12 inches of rain was estimated to have fallen in the area, according to Kemp's executive order.

— From news services

