Search ends for nine in floatplane crash Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search Monday afternoon for nine people, including a child, who were missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle. The body of a 10th person, an unidentified female, was recovered by a good Samaritan on Sunday after the crash was reported at 3:11 p.m., Scott Giard, director of the U.S. Coast Guard’s search and rescue for the Pacific Northwest, said at a news conference.

Just after noon on Monday, the Coast Guard said it was suspending the search for survivors after “saturating an area” of more than 2,100 square nautical miles ­— or nearly 2,800 square miles.

The Northwest Seaplanes flight left Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, and was headed to Renton Municipal Airport, the company’s base, Coast Guard spokesperson William Colclough said.

The plane went down in Mutiny Bay off Whidbey Island, roughly 30 miles northwest of downtown Seattle and about halfway between Friday Harbor and Renton, a suburb south of Seattle.

The cause of the crash is unknown, authorities said.

The Coast Guard learned through the seaplane company’s owner that two Friday Harbor seaplanes took off Sunday afternoon and the owner was aboard one of the flights, Giard said. The owner told authorities he saw the other plane divert slightly off course and he tried to make radio contact but was unable to.

“Shortly after that, he noticed on his flight tracker that the flight had stopped tracking and notified authorities,” Giard said.

There was no distress call or distress beacon from the crashing plane, he said. The aircraft has an electronic locating transmitter onboard, but they have not received any transmission, he said.

Northwest Seaplanes is a family owned business founded by Clyde Carlson, according to the company’s website. It has 24-years of “accident and incident free flying,” its website said.

— Associated Press

Governor signs law for fast-food workers

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Monday signed a nation-leading measure giving more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, despite the objections of restaurant owners who warned it would drive up consumers’ costs.

The landmark law creates a 10-member Fast Food Council with equal numbers of workers’ delegates and employers’ representatives, along with two state officials, empowered to set minimum standards for wages, hours and working conditions in California.

Newsom said he was proud to sign the measure into law on Labor Day.

“California is committed to ensuring that the men and women who have helped build our world-class economy are able to share in the state’s prosperity,” he said in a statement. “Today’s action gives hardworking fast food workers a stronger voice and seat at the table to set fair wages and critical health and safety standards across the industry.”

The law caps minimum wage increases for fast food workers at chains with more than 100 restaurants at $22 an hour next year, compared to the statewide minimum of $15.50 an hour, with cost-of-living increases thereafter.

The state legislature approved the measure on Aug. 29. Debate split along party lines, with Republicans opposed.

Restaurant owners and franchisers opposed the law, citing an analysis they commissioned by the UC Riverside Center for Economic Forecast and Development saying that the legislation would increase consumers’ costs.

The International Franchise Association called it a “fork in the eye” of people who run restaurant franchises and said it could raise consumer prices as much as 20 percent.

— Associated Press

Officer kills man walking on interstate

A 29-year-old man who had been walking through traffic on a Denver-area interstate was shot and killed by police Monday after allegedly producing a weapon when he was confronted by officers.

Authorities were responding to reports of a man walking on Interstate 25 and nearly getting hit by a vehicle in Thornton, a Denver suburb, at about 7:30 a.m. on Monday, the Thornton Police Department said.

Officers were attempting to talk to the suspect when he allegedly produced a weapon and was shot by one of the officers, police said in a statement.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead from unspecified injuries. His name was not released pending notification of next of kin.

The statement did not say what kind of weapon the man brandished. A Thornton Police spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about the confrontation.

The officers involved were placed on administrative leave and the case was turned over to a judicial response team for review. The highway was closed several hours while the scene was investigated.

— Associated Press

3 killed, 2 wounded in St. Paul shooting

Three people were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at a home in St. Paul, police said.

The shooting occurred about 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood of the state’s capital city, police said.

Officers who responded to a report of multiple shootings found two wounded adults in front of a home who said more victims were inside, police said.

Three people inside the house were pronounced dead at the scene. The two other victims were taken to a hospital. Police said Monday that the victims were in stable condition.

Those killed were identified as Angelica M. Gonzales, 33; Cory U. Freeman, 42; and Maisha M. Spaulding, 44, all of St. Paul.

The investigation has found no evidence the shootings were related to domestic violence, police said.

Police haven’t arrested anyone or released information about possible suspects.

Police spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster told the St. Paul Pioneer-Press that officers had been called to the home 17 times in the past year, including for reports of domestic violence, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

— Associated Press

