Hawaii cites man for harassing humpback whale, dolphins

HONOLULU — Hawaii officials on Monday cited a Maui man for allegedly harassing a humpback whale and pod of dolphins.
A law enforcement officer from the agency went to the park on Monday and recorded video of the man pursuing a pod of spinner dolphins. The officer said the man was leading a group chasing the dolphins.
The agency cited him for prohibited activity with indigenous wildlife and harassing wildlife in a state park.
The individual the agency identified as the defendant didn’t immediately respond to a Facebook message seeking comment. He’s due to appear in court on May 11.