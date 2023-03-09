Rochester concert stampede claims third victim; venue closed

Aisha Stephens, 35, of Syracuse was the only person who remained hospitalized following a Sunday evening performance by Memphis, Tennessee, rap stars GloRilla and Finesse2tymes at the Rochester Main Street Armory. She died Wednesday night.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A third person has died after being injured in a stampede after a weekend rap concert, police said Thursday.

Two other women, Rhondesia Belton, 33, of Buffalo and Brandy Miller, 35, of Rochester, also died after being caught up in a crush of concertgoers who surged toward the exits after the show.