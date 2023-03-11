Earthquakes signal Hawaii's Kilauea about to resume erupting

HONOLULU — Hawaii’s second-largest volcano is likely to resume erupting soon after a brief pause.
For about two weeks last December, Hawaii’s biggest volcano, Mauna Loa, was also erupting on Hawaii’s Big Island.
The dual eruptions of Hawaii’s biggest volcanos provided a temporary boost to tourism during the slow season.
Volcanic eruptions have deep spiritual and cultural significance for Native Hawaiians. When Mauna Loa started erupting in November after lying dormant for 38 years, many Hawaiians took part in cultural traditions such as singing, chanting and dancing to honor Pele, the deity of volcanoes and fire, and leaving offerings known as “hookupu.”