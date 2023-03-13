Man arrested in Texas hookah lounge shooting that killed 2

Christijan Stevens was arrested Wednesday in Killeen, north of Austin, and is charged with capital murder, police said. Jail records did not list an attorney for him who could comment about the allegations.

AUSTIN, Texas — A 19-year-old was arrested in a January shooting at a hookah lounge in Austin that left two high school students dead and three other people seriously wounded, police said Monday.

Police have said that the shooter left the lounge after opening fire on Jan. 28. They have said he “had prior history with one of the victims” but haven’t said which one. Police on Monday did not provide any additional information on what led to the shooting.