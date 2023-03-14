Warrant issued in fatal shooting outside Indianapolis mall

INDIANAPOLIS — An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a 19-year-old Indianapolis man charging him with voluntary manslaughter and battery in a shooting at an Indianapolis shopping mall that killed another teen and injured a man .

Court documents say Mason and the man who was injured were at the mall and walked to a car that looked like theirs and was parked in the same area. The man told police the suspect opened fire from the car’s back seat, killing Mason, then chased him as he ran from the car and shot him from about 10 feet (3 meters) away.