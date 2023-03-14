Car collides with Dallas horse riders, killing 1, injuring 2

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DALLAS — A 14-year-old on horseback was killed and two other teens were injured early Tuesday in Dallas in a collision between a vehicle and the group of teens, who were riding stolen horses, police said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The two riders who were injured — a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old — were hospitalized in stable condition after the 5:30 a.m. crash, police said. Police said no charges are expected for the driver of the vehicle, who remained at the scene.

One horse died at the scene, another was euthanized at the scene by a veterinarian and the third horse was injured but expected to survive, according to police.

The crash occurred in an area about 7 miles (11 kilometers) south of downtown along Great Trinity Forest Way, a highway that crosses Interstate 45. Much of the area around Great Trinity Forest Way east of Interstate 45 is forested.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing and more information will be released when it becomes available.

