Man, 3 kids die in house fire in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — A house fire in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has killed a man and three young children, authorities said Wednesday.
A man in his 30s was found dead at the scene of the fire, Police Chief Wesley Bierling said.
The police and fire departments were called to the scene shortly after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The names and exact ages of the victims were being withheld pending confirmation of identity and notification of next of kin, the police and fire departments said.
The cause and origin of the fire were under investigation, they said.
Sault Ste. Marie, population 13,400, is at the northeastern tip of the Upper Peninsula, about 350 miles (563 kilometers) north of Detroit.