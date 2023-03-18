California military base locked down after vehicle runs gate

CORONADO, Calif. — A California military base was put in lockdown Friday night after a vehicle went through the facility’s main gate without stopping, a military spokesperson said.
Several patrol cars surrounded the entrance near 3rd Street and Alameda Boulevard in Coronado around 10:30 p.m., KNSD-TV reported,
Multiple gates at the air station near San Diego were closed while security personnel checked the facility, Dixon said.
A post on the Facebook page of Naval Base Coronado early Saturday morning said, “The main gate at Naval Air Station North Island is currently closed due to a security incident. Please stay away from the main gate while security conducts its investigation.”
The Coronado Police Department were investigating the incident with military police, KNSD-TV reported.
Naval Air Station North Island is one of eight U.S. military installations that make up Naval Base Coronado.
In February 2022, a motorist was found with bomb-making materials at the same gate on the base. The materials were not assembled into a device and the driver was detained for questioning, the base said at the time.