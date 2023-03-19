I-96 reopens in Michigan after pileup of up to 100 vehicles

I-96 in Ionia County reopened about 10 p.m. Saturday, about five hours after authorities reported the pileup in the eastbound lanes near Portland, a city more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of Detroit and roughly halfway between Lansing and Grand Rapids.

PORTLAND, Mich. — An interstate highway has reopened in central Michigan following a massive pileup involving up to 100 vehicles in whiteout conditions.

Michigan State Police officials said they closed both eastbound and westbound lanes just after 5 p.m. on Saturday following the pileup.

The MSP First District in Lansing said some people were injured but had no details. The MSP Sixth District in Grand Rapids later tweeted: “Thankfully it appears that there are no serious injuries.”