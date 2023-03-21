Huge fire destroys New Jersey church, draws 150 firefighters

No injuries were reported in the fire, which started at about 6 p.m. Monday. The cause wasn’t immediately known.

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Fire destroyed a large New Jersey church, collapsing its roof as more than 150 firefighters fought to control the blaze.

“The church is not brick and mortar, the church is really the body of believers,” Hodgins told the station. “God will help us through this, and I believe the church will be stronger than ever.”