Sly Stone book to be released through new Questlove imprint

NEW YORK — Questlove has his own book imprint and is launching it with a memoir by one of the world’s most influential and enigmatic musicians, Sly Stone, leader of Sly and the Family Stone.
“For as long as I can remember folks have been asking me to tell my story,” the 80-year-old Stone, who was born Sylvester Stewart, said in a statement Wednesday. “I wasn’t ready. I had to be in a new frame of mind to become Sylvester Stewart again to tell the true story of Sly Stone. It’s been a wild ride and hopefully my fans enjoy it too.”
Other books planned for the AUWA imprint include “Handbook for the Revolution: The Essential Guide for Workplace Organizing,” by Amazon Labor Union activist Derrick Palmer and “Hip-Hop Is History,” a chronology of hip-hop’s first 50 years co-written by Questlove and Greenman.
“I have been writing books for over a decade, so it seemed like a natural step to publish them too,” Questlove said in a statement. A Grammy-winning musician and creator of the Oscar-winning documentary “Summer of Soul,” Questlove is also planning a film about Stone, whose other hits include “Dance to the Music” and “Everyday People.”