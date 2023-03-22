Police: 5 dead, including three kids, at South Carolina home

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former soldier shot and killed an active duty member of the U.S. Army and three children at a home in South Carolina before killing himself, officials said Wednesday. Two U.S. officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing criminal investigation, confirmed the information on the military affiliation of the two dead men.

The three children and two men were found shot and killed on White Trail Circle in Sumter around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sumter police said in a news release. One of the men was believed to be the shooter, police said. There was no apparent threat to the public and police continued to investigate, police said.

The deaths were four killings and a suicide, Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker said Wednesday morning. A witness to shootings was able to tell investigators what happened, Baker said.

It may be Thursday before the names of all the people killed are released because at least one involved is in the military, Baker said.

“It was a long night. This was just an awful thing,” the coroner said. ___

Baldor reported from Washington.

