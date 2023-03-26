2 officers killed in Louisiana police helicopter crash

BATON ROUGE, La. — Two Baton Rouge police officers died Sunday when their helicopter crashed into a sugarcane field, Louisiana authorities said.
The names of the officers have not been released.
“On behalf of the City of Baton Rouge, I extend my deepest condolences to the families and colleagues of the BRPD officers who tragically lost their lives,” Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said on Twitter.
Baton Rouge police officials did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the crash.