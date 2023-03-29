Jury awards nearly $5M verdict in Chicago police chase crash

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The verdict is one of the highest in the state of Illinois for the death of someone in their eighties, it added.

“Today, this jury honored their oath and made the City of Chicago accountable for the tragic and untimely death of Mrs. Verona Gunn,” plaintiff’s attorney Andrew Stroth said.

Gunn was being driven home after a family cookout when the crash occurred on May 25, 2019, and she died hours later on an operating table.

Her daughter, a family friend in the passenger seat and the friend’s 9-year-old grandchild next to Gunn in the back were injured, as were 10 police officers.

The city’s law department did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment Wednesday.

In a similar case, the Chicago City Council last September approved a $15 million settlement to the family of a woman who was killed when a police cruiser ran a red light and slammed into her SUV after officers allegedly ignored repeated orders to end their high-speed pursuit of a carjacking suspect.

