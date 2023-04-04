Ukrainian soldier accused of killing civilian goes on trial

A Ukrainian soldier on trial before a Russian military court on charges including murder and mistreatment of civilians pleaded “partially guilty” as the proceedings began Tuesday in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don.
Cherednik’s lawyer, Vladimir Bakulov, said his client had pleaded guilty during the preliminary investigation but “now stated that he pleads partially guilty.” He did not explain why, but said he would talk with the defendant and “determine the line of defense.”
The court plans to start questioning witnesses next week.