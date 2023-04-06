Sheriff: Former Navy SEAL killed in Georgia plane crash

JESUP, Ga. — A Georgia chiropractor who served in the military as a Navy SEAL died Thursday when the small plane he was piloting crashed as he tried to land at a rural airport, the local sheriff said.
Officials said the impact killed the pilot, who was the only person on the plane. Wayne County Sheriff Chuck Moseley told WJCL-TV that the pilot had been identified as Howard Wasdin.
Wasdin was a chiropractor in the county seat of Jesup. Before that, he served in the U.S. Navy as a member of the elite SEAL Team Six. In 2011, Wasdin co-authored a memoir about his military service titled “SEAL Team Six: Memoirs of an Elite Navy SEAL Sniper.”
According to his website, Wasdin served 12 years in the Navy, including nine years as a SEAL. He was medically retired after being wounded in the 1993 battle in Mogadishu, Somalia, later featured in the book and film “Black Hawk Down.”