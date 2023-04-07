Officer Cottontail? Bunny joins police force. Fur real.

YUBA CITY, Calif. — Meet Percy, the police rabbit. Yes, that’s fur real.
In a hoppy ending, a police services analyst adopted the allegedly “docile and friendly” animal and named him Percy.
The Yuba City Police Department — about 40 hopping miles (64.37 kilometers) north of Sacramento — announced the rabbit’s promotion to the rank of “wellness officer” just days before Easter Sunday.
“Officer Percy lounges at the police department during the day and is a support animal for all,” the department wrote on Facebook Wednesday.
The Easter Bunny could not be reached for comment. Case closed.