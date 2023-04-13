Man pleads not guilty in anti-abortion office firebombing

MADISON, Wis. — The man accused of firebombing a prominent Wisconsin anti-abortion group’s office has pleaded not guilty.
One of the firebombs thrown into the anti-abortion group’s office failed to ignite; the other set a bookcase on fire. No one was in the office at the time. The message “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either” was found spray-painted on the building.
Police arrested Roychowdhury in a Boston airport last month after investigators matched his DNA to samples from the crime scene. He had a one-way ticket to Guatemala, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
Myra Longfield, a spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office in Madison, said Thursday that Roychowdhury is being held in federal custody but has not yet been returned to Wisconsin. A date has not been set for his initial appearance in court.