Pennsylvania university shooting wounds 2; suspects sought

Lincoln University security officials said the shooting happened at about 10 p.m. Saturday during “Yardfest,” an annual spring event at the Chester County campus near Oxford.

LINCOLN UNIVERSITY, Pa. — Two people are being sought in a shooting that wounded two others at a university in southeastern Pennsylvania over the weekend, authorities said.

Lincoln University’s president, Brenda Allen, said in a statement that “a gun was discharged causing two non fatal injuries.” The female victims, who were not university students, were taken to Christiana Hospital and were listed in stable condition.