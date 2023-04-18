Longtime Lennon-Ono insider Elliot Mintz writing memoir

NEW YORK — Elliot Mintz, a longtime insider with John Lennon and Yoko Ono, will release a memoir next year that will weave in behind-the-scenes moments with the famous couple.
“I have waited fifty years to share my experiences with Yoko and John,” Mintz, 78, said in a statement Tuesday. This is the opportunity of a lifetime. It is a privilege to share my odyssey and include the reader in intimate portrayal of my two dearest friends.”
Mintz, a spokesperson and radio and television host, has worked on various Lennon-Ono projects over the years, including hosting the radio documentary series “The Lost Lennon Tapes,” which featured unreleased recordings by the late musician. He has also served as a spokesperson for numerous other celebrities, from Bob Dylan to Paris Hilton.