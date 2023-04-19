Change of venue denied in Green Bay dismemberment killing

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A judge on Wednesday denied a motion to move the trial of a woman accused of killing and dismembering a man in Green Bay.
Lawyer Christopher Froelich, who represents Schabusiness, had argued that “a fair and impartial trial cannot be had in Brown County ... due to substantial pre-trial publicity and other factors.”
But Brown County Circuit Judge Thomas Walsh decided that publicity exhibits presented by the defense were insufficient to warrant a change in venue or bringing a jury in from another jurisdiction.
The state said it would not object to questionnaires being sent to prospective jurors about their consumption of news about the case.
A judge ruled in March that Schabusiness is competent to stand trial.
In February she attacked her previous attorney during a hearing moments after a judge agreed to hear his request for an additional two weeks for a defense expert to review her competency. A deputy wrestled Schabusiness to the floor of the courtroom.
Schabusiness has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. She is being held on a $2 million cash bond.