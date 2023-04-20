$252.6 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

MACEDONIA, Ohio — Someone in Ohio went to bed $252.6 million richer, before taxes, after hitting the Powerball jackpot Wednesday night.
The winner can choose the cash option of $134.7 million.
This follows back-to-back Mega Millions jackpots being won on Friday ($483 million) and Monday ($20 million). Both winning tickets were sold in New York.
The winning numbers were: 4-11-21-38-64; Powerball: 11. Power Play: 3x.
The winner used the auto pick feature to choose their numbers and has 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize. No one has yet to come forward to claim.