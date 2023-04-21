Milwaukee prosecutors charge jailor in fugitive's death

MIlWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County Jail guard was charged with misconduct Friday in connection with the in-custody death earlier this year of an accused killer who was once on the FBI’s top 10 most wanted list.
Cowser has been a jailor for about four years, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said. She was relieved of duty with pay pending the outcome of the criminal case and a subsequent internal review. Online court records did not list an attorney for Cowser.
Juarez-Corro, 49, was found unresponsive in his single-occupant cell in January, authorities have said.
An investigator with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office discovered a ligature around Juarez-Corro’s neck, the complaint said. Investigators who wrote the complaint did not elaborate on where the ligature may have come from or whether Juarez-Corro possibly killed himself.
Juarez-Corro had confronted his estranged wife at a 2006 Memorial Day picnic in a Milwaukee park and demanded to see his daughter, authorities say. When his wife refused and told him to leave, Juarez-Corro allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot five people. Two of them died. Hundreds of people were in the park at the time.
Juarez-Corro disappeared after the shooting, landing on the FBI's most wanted list in 2021. He was finally captured in Zapopan, Guadalajara, Mexico, in February 2022 thanks to a tip. He was extradited to Milwaukee in September.
He faced two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree homicide. He had been held on $1.5 million bail since October.