Missouri officer fatally shoots man who allegedly pulled gun

WELDON SPRING, Mo. — A man was shot to death by a police officer in suburban St. Louis early Monday after allegedly pulling a gun while being arrested.

The St. Charles County Police Department said officers pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop and a passenger in the vehicle tried to run. He was caught after a brief foot chase and resisted arrest, a news release from the department said.