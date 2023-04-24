Missouri officer fatally shoots man who allegedly pulled gun

WELDON SPRING, Mo. — A man was shot to death by a police officer in suburban St. Louis early Monday after allegedly pulling a gun while being arrested.
The St. Charles County Police Department said officers pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop and a passenger in the vehicle tried to run. He was caught after a brief foot chase and resisted arrest, a news release from the department said.
The man pulled a gun “and one of the officers then discharged his service weapon, striking the suspect,” police said. The man died at a hospital.
The officers were unhurt.
The St. Charles County Incident Response Team, a multijurisdictional policing group, is investigating the shooting.