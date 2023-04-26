Woman accused of assaulting TSA officers at Phoenix airport

PHOENIX — A woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting three Transportation Security Administration officers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, according to authorities.
Phoenix police were called to the scene and took Coleman into custody. It was not immediately known Wednesday if she had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.
TSA officials said two of their officers suffered undisclosed injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment before being released.
What led to the reported attack was unclear and TSA officials said an investigation was underway.
They said any threat, verbal abuse or physical violence toward TSA employees could result in criminal penalties and fines of up to nearly $14,000.