Search on for Australian overboard on cruise ship in Pacific

HONOLULU — The U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday it was searching for a cruise ship passenger from Australia in waters south of Hawaii.
After six hours on site, the air crew returned to Air Station Barbers Point on Oahu to refuel. Coast Guard crews will resume searching Thursday morning.
The Coast Guard said the cruise ship has been at sea for 15 days and is expected to dock in Honolulu on Friday.
Information on the missing individual was not immediately available.
Quantum of the Seas is operated by Royal Caribbean International. The company didn’t immediately respond to an email message.