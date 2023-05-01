NYPD officer dies 33 years after he was shot in a robbery

NEW YORK — A New York City police officer who spent more than three decades in a vegetative state after being shot in the head during a botched robbery has died, officials said.
Patterson was washing his car on a street in Brooklyn when he was approached by three young men who demanded $20, police said. One of the robbers, who was 15 years old, shot Patterson.
Patterson suffered a catastrophic injury and spent the next 33 years in what news reports describe as a vegetative state, though supporters held out hope that he would regain consciousness.
NYPD Assistant Chief Judith Harrison said during a vigil for Patterson last year that she was “hoping for a miracle” more than 30 years after the shooting.
DiGiacomo, who visited Patterson in his rehabilitation facility, said the wounded detective could respond with body movements.
A 27-year-old patrolman when he was shot, Patterson was later promoted to detective.
“He was a very, very respected member of the NYPD,” DiGiacomo said. “He will be missed.”
Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said on Twitter:“The NYPD mourns his loss and extends our continued support to his family & friends.”
The three would-be robbers all served prison time for charges related to the shooting and have been released, DiGiacomo said.