State senator makes shirtless vote during Zoom meeting

In a video streamed on YouTube, Republican Sen. Calvin Bahr, of East Bethel, can briefly be seen voting — with a School House Rock “I’m Just a Bill” character on the wall behind him — during a Zoom call on Monday with the Legislative Audit Commission.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota state senator became a reluctant star on social media after he voted shirtless while lying in bed during what should have been a routine legislative commission meeting.

After voting, Bahr quickly turned the camera off, leaving a black screen showing just his name.

A GOP Senate spokeswoman said Bahr, a truck driver, worked until 4:45 a.m. and then went to bed before Monday’s meeting. She said he would not comment on the vote or the video. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.