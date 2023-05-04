Oakland teachers union on strike; district says schools open

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

OAKLAND, Calif. — Teachers in the Oakland Unified School District planned to go on strike Thursday after saying the district failed to bargain in good faith on a new contract. Schools would remain open for the roughly 34,000 students enrolled in the San Francisco Bay Area district, administrators said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The teachers union, the Oakland Education Association, called a strike late Wednesday.

“The district failed to come to the table in good faith, so Oakland educators will be on the picket line tomorrow,” the union said in a social media post. “We will continue to negotiate in good faith, and hope the district does the same.”

Earlier, the district had expressed optimism in a Facebook post.

“After six full days and nights of contract negotiations with the Oakland Education Association (OEA), we believe that a deal with our Teachers’ Union is within reach,” it said.

The district announced in a press release that all schools will remain open and school-provided meals will be served, the East Bay Times reported.

Teachers previously held a one-day strike against the Oakland district on April 29, 2022.

A district advisory to news media said there would be no one available to comment ahead of a 10:30 a.m. news conference.

GiftOutline Gift Article