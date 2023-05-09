New Kristin Hannah novel, 'The Women,' coming in 2024

NEW YORK — The next novel from million-selling author Kristin Hannah is a war story set in the 1960s.
“’The Women’ is the story of one woman gone to war, but it shines a light on the story of all women who put themselves in harm’s way to help others,” according to the publisher. “Women whose sacrifice and commitment to their country has all too often been forgotten.”
Hannah’s previous works include such best-sellers as “The Nightingale,” “The Great Alone” and “The Four Winds,” one of the most popular releases in 2021.