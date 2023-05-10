Groff, Lethem excerpts featured in free e-book compilation

NEW YORK — Fiction from such prize-winning authors as Jonathan Lethem, Lauren Groff, and Sigrid Nunez and a biography of the late Rep. John Lewis are among the upcoming works excerpted in a free e-book compilation published Wednesday.
The e-book release also features excerpts from Raymond Arsenault’s “John Lewis: In Search of the Beloved Community,” the young adult books “The Spirit Glass,” by Roshani Chokshi, and “The Spells We Cast,” by Jason June, and a novel by Cedric the Entertainer, “Flipping Boxcars.”