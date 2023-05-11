Federal lawsuit filed over fatal 2022 police shooting of Kansas City-area suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of a man killed by police officers in the Kansas City suburb of Independence, Missouri, filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit Thursday, accusing the officers of shooting the man without justification.
In March 2022, police were called to a disturbance and began following a car that left the scene. The car crashed a short time later. Pryor, 39, and a woman were in the car.
Police found a rifle in the vehicle but the lawsuit said Pryor was not brandishing it. Video footage released by the family’s attorneys showed that officers also believed Pryor had a pistol. No pistol was found.
“Tyrea was shot approximately 15 times while he was unarmed, defenseless and trapped in a wrecked vehicle,” it states.
Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker announced in March that the officers would not be charged, citing the “reasonable belief” that they faced a threat.
Phone and email messages left Thursday with a spokeswoman for the city of Independence were not immediately returned.