Florida man pleads guilty to threatening poll workers

MIAMI — A South Florida man faces up to five years in federal prison for threatening election workers during the August 2022 primary.
According to court documents, Lubitz was at a Sunrise Senior Center polling station last August when he was heard counting election workers and saying, “Should I kill them one by one, or should I blow the place up?” Lubitz was also heard saying, “My dad would love this; it would be easy,” as well as, “This would be nice and sweet.”
As Lubitz drove away from the polling site, he extended his arm toward two poll workers and made a threatening gesture toward them with his hand, prosecutors said.
Sunrise is located about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Miami.