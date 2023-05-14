3 members of California family killed, 6 others hurt in crash on interstate east of Los Angeles

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — Two children and one adult were killed and six other members of their family were injured when their SUV collided with a car on a Southern California highway early Sunday, authorities said.
The Suburban carrying nine members of a family from Anaheim overturned after hitting the center divider, and at least six occupants were ejected, officials said.
A 31-year-old woman and two girls, ages 10 and 12, were killed, ABC 7 reported. Three girls, ages, 3, 7 and 11, and a 15-year-old boy were seriously hurt, while two adults had minor or moderate injuries, the TV station reported.
The Tesla’s sole occupant, a 31-year-old man from Indio, was not hurt.
Eastbound lanes of the highway were closed for much of the day. The cause of the crash remained under investigation.