4 killed in Detroit when SUV crashes into highway bridge pier

The GMC Yukon was going fast when it hit the pier around 8 p.m. Sunday night on westbound Interstate 96 near Grand River Avenue in Detroit, witnesses told state troopers. The four men in the SUV died in the crash, state police said.

DETROIT — An SUV slammed into a bridge pier along an interstate highway in Detroit, throwing four young men from the vehicle and killing them, state police said.

Killed were the 21-year-old driver and passengers ages 20, 22 and 25, police said Monday morning. An investigation continues, and autopsy results and a vehicle inspection are pending, police said.

“Once again, a driver’s decision to drive recklessly cost lives on our roadways,” Lt. Mike Shaw of the Michigan State Police said in a statement on Twitter. “This decision will not only affect those families involved but also witnesses and first responders on scene. Please drive responsibly. Lives are at stake.”