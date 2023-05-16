Former Missouri police officer accused of handcuffing man, allowing officer's brother to beat him

CLAYTON, Mo. — A former suburban St. Louis police officer is accused of handcuffing a man so the officer’s brother could beat him.
James Sims went to a home, handcuffed a man and allowed his brother to beat the man, police said. The man suffered several facial injuries.
The probable cause statement said that last month, James Sims was on duty when he confronted the same man at a convenience store and assaulted him.
James Sims was not yet in custody. Bond was set at $250,000.
Robert Sims was charged with one count of third-degree assault.
The brothers do not yet have attorneys, according to Missouri’s online court records.