Former Missouri police officer accused of handcuffing man, allowing officer's brother to beat him

CLAYTON, Mo. — A former suburban St. Louis police officer is accused of handcuffing a man so the officer’s brother could beat him.

Sims previously worked for the North County Police Cooperative, which handles policing services for several towns in north St. Louis County. The agency said in a probable cause statement that in November, Sims was on duty when he received a call from his brother, Robert, seeking help because the brother was involved in a fight.