Grand jury indicts man in 4 University of Idaho stabbing deaths, eliminating need for hearing

BOISE, Idaho — A grand jury has indicted a man who was already charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, allowing prosecutors to skip a planned week-long preliminary hearing that was set for late June.
A preliminary hearing — where prosecutors must show a judge that there is enough evidence to justify moving forward with felony charges — was scheduled to begin June 26. But on Tuesday, a grand jury indicted Kohberger on the same charges, effectively rerouting the case directly to the state’s felony court level and allowing prosecutors to skip the preliminary hearing process.