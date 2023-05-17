LA volunteer police officer hospitalized after getting stung on face by swarm of bees

LOS ANGELES — A volunteer police officer responding to a report of a bee swarm was hospitalized after getting stung multiple times on his face and collapsing onto the street in a Los Angeles neighborhood.
The uniformed volunteer officer was treated for a fractured eye socket and bee stings to his face and eyes, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement Tuesday. He was in stable condition, the statement said.
The officer and his partner were assisting with traffic control when the attack occurred, police said.
A professional bee-removal service was called to the neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley northwest of downtown LA, the city’s fire department said.