Hawaii's governor, who is also a doctor, stops to help at site of crashed vehicle

HONOLULU — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, who is also a physician, was one of the people who stopped to help when his security detail spotted a vehicle upside down in a lava field Thursday while he was on his way to a Big Island event.

“He was upside down in a totally smashed up van,” Green told Hawaii News Now of the driver. “It appears he launched about 50 to 60 feet into the air and into the gulch, so his car was destroyed and we were able to get him out through the front windshield, removed a lot of rock and seven or eight citizens with me, we just pulled this guy out.”