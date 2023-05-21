Alabama police: 4 people wounded in exchange of gunfire outside Birmingham bar

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Four people were shot and wounded outside an Alabama bar early Sunday in what police described as an exchange of gunfire.
Police and Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded and found a man who had been shot and a woman who was grazed by a bullet in the parking lot.
An SUV reportedly fled the scene and was pulled over nearby. Two seriously wounded men, including one with life-threatening injuries, were in the vehicle.
All four gunshot victims were transported to UAB Hospital.
The shooting was under investigation, police said.