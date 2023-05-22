Detroit mother charged with murder in the 2022 drug-related death of her 4-year-old son

DETROIT — A Detroit mother has been charged with felony murder and child abuse in the drug-related death of her 4-year-old son.
The manner of death was not immediately determined because authorities did not know how the drugs got into the boy’s system.
Boone, 40, called 911 Friday and was taken to the Detroit police homicide section where she turned herself in.
“There was an unexpected turn of events that brought us to these charges,” Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. “Everyone deserves not to be forgotten. This child is no longer a cold case statistic.”
Boone also is charged with delivery of a narcotic causing death. She faces a May 31 probable cause hearing and a June 7 preliminary examination. Court records on Monday did not list a defense attorney.