Former cast member of 'Basketball Wives LA' admits to 15 federal crimes

ST. LOUIS — A former cast member of the reality TV show “Basketball Wives LA” admitted to more than a dozen federal felonies in a court appearance Wednesday in St. Louis.
U.S. Attorney Sayler A. Fleming said in a statement that the crimes “victimized taxpayers, banks, credit card companies, individuals and programs that were intended to help struggling businesses and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.” Fleming said federal prosecutors will seek reimbursement for the victims.
Among the crimes Williams admitted to in the plea agreement: Using false Social Security numbers to defraud banks and credit card companies; illegally obtaining loans meant for businesses damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic; and submitting fake medical bills to an insurance company, defrauding that company of nearly $140,000.
All told, the losses from her fraud schemes amounted to nearly $450,000.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Williams appeared on the reality show in its third season in 2014, when she was engaged to Lorenzo Gordon, who played professional basketball overseas.