Victims' families settle wrongful death suit against quadruple killer, his parents

PHILADELPHIA — The families of four young men killed and buried on a Pennsylvania farm have settled their wrongful-death lawsuits against the man who confessed in the killings and his parents

Cosmo DiNardo, who was 20 at the time, admitted luring four young men ages 19 to 22 to the family’s farm in July 2017, saying he would sell them marijuana. He then killed them and buried them on the farm. He’s serving four consecutive life sentences.